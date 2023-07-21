Clay County is revealing the possible names for a new road

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The county says it will be the entry of the county’s new gun range.

Clay County has posted a list of names picked for the road.

You can now vote on which name you want for the new road. Clay County says it will be announced at the end of the month.

Here is where you can vote, https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=25HlNCVIeUuiDJrioKSdRxaJYwjApcFGgyE-Qx6Y2BpUQ0pDT1BKWTdXN0g2TE9MSlFXTTdRRFZIUC4u&fbclid=IwAR03cNfLkrV16kDK2f03LD4X_Wi6oYbK4x1XrL62Xy-mLcwp6izIgTgm40I.

