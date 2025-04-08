Clay County Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics held early in May

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the 2025 Clay County Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics early in May.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The event, held on Friday, May 2 at 9 am, aims to ‘champion acceptance and inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities’ through the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

To participate, purchase a 2025 LETR at the address below. Shirts are ona first come, first serve basis.

Watch the video below to learn more about the LETR and the upcoming event.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.