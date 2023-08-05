SJC firefighter resigns, suspected in DUI crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old Clay County man was in his SUV when it was hit and rolled over into oncoming traffic. He survived and now wants more charges brought up against the woman accused of hitting him. That woman was a St. Johns County firefighter EMT, who is no longer with the department.

Deputies believe the former firefighter EMT caused that crash saying she was under the influence at the time of the crash. Action News Jax has learned she has since resigned after being placed on administrative leave and an investigation was launched by SJCFR.

“I know I got lucky, I’m glad I had my seatbelt on,” Randy Johnson said.

Randy Johnson, 20, is still recovering after being hit by the suspected drunk driver.

“I remember just sitting in my car, looking at the airbag, the broken windshield, all I can think about is that,” Johnson said.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 220 and Sleepy Hollow Road in Clay County on Sat., Jul 29. He said he was hit on the side of his SUV and it flipped into oncoming traffic.

Deputies believe the person who caused the crash was St. Johns County firefighter EMT Lauren Adams. She faces charges of DUI damage and driving with a suspended license.

“She should’ve gotten out of the car to see if I was okay, but she didn’t,” Johnson said.

Johnson and his family want an added charge of leaving the scene of a crash because a witness in the report claimed she tried driving away, saying he was able to stop her.

“If you’re an EMT you sign up to save peoples’ lives,” Johnson said. “I could’ve been dead for all things.”

Investigators say they smelled alcohol, she slurred her words and had trouble standing. The report says she was irritated after they asked if she had anything to drink saying she told them she’s seen “people way more {explitive} up than I am get away with nothing.”

The report also says she refused to take a sobriety test and that the St. Johns Fire Rescue Department would protect her.

Action News Jax Ben Ryan reached out to Adams for comment, she picked up the phone and hung up shortly after he identified who he was.

According to the arrest report, she also told deputies she “saves cops” but they would die because the deputy put her in jail. The report also states she started to “twerk” at the booking counter while giving everyone the middle finger.

“I hope she gets the help she needs to she doesn’t have to do this stuff again, I hope she knows what she did is wrong,” Johnson said.

Action News Jax was sent a statement from Chief Scott Bullard with the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department:

“SJCFR is deeply disappointed to hear about this incident and we sympathize with all of those who were affected by it.”

When it came to “protecting her” a spokesperson said that wouldn’t happen and they don’t do anything like that. Chief Bullard said “St. Johns County Fire Rescue holds its members accountable to the highest standards of professionalism. This message is emphasized and distributed internally on a routine basis. As public servants, we are expected to be positive role models for the community. Members are expected to uphold and exhibit our core values at all times; being “off-duty” does not provide an exception to this.”

As far as having a suspended license, SJCFR said Adams held the position of firefighter, which is a non-driving role.

When asked why Adams wasn’t charged with leaving the scene, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Action News Jax that deputies said Adams didn’t leave the immediate area from where the crash happened so they charged her appropriately. They also said the State Attorney’s Office can always add charges if they look to pursue them.

Ben Ryan reached out to the State Attorney’s Office and is awaiting to hear back.

