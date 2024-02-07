A Clay County man will appear in court Wednesday for possession of child pornography

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — David Riggs was arrested Tuesday after a search of his home in Middleburg.

A deputy says that the man had explicit videos of children.

Riggs was released from prison in 2022 after serving nearly eight years for attempting to buy children from an undercover officer.

