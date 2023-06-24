Clay County man with history of domestic violence pleads guilty to domestic violence charges

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — In October 2021, Paul Hulbert was convicted of domestic battery in Clay County.

After the domestic battery conviction and the domestic violence injunction, both of which stopped him from possessing firearms, Hulbert illegally bought seven firearms that included rifles, pistols, and a sawed-off shotgun.

Paul Steven Hulbert has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, which is an unregistered National Firearms Act firearm.

Hulbert now faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Back in May of 2021, a court in Clay County issued a “Temporary Injunction for Protection Against Domestic Violence with Minor Children” against Hulbert.

The court extended the injunction until September 2022. The injunction specifically prohibited Hulbert from possessing firearms and directed him to surrender any firearms in his possession to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 16, 2022, members CCSO officers went to Hulbert’s home to serve an arrest warrant for violating the terms of the injunction.

While searching the home, officers located four rifles, a revolver, a pistol and 12-guage shotgun.

In a follow-up investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined that the 12-gauge shotgun was illegally modified, as both barrels had been sawed off. ATF determined that the 12-gauge shotgun was not registered to Hulbert in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

