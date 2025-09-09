Clay County officials seek input from residents on safe streets survey

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is launching a Safe Streets for All (SS4A) project to improve roadway safety and reduce or eliminate serious injuries and fatalities among pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

The project, supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation, aims to develop a comprehensive safety action plan that identifies high-risk roadways and intersections, recommends safety improvements, and prioritizes infrastructure and policy solutions.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the project by completing an online survey and attending a community meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20 at the Fleming Island Library from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE to take the online survey

The public’s input is crucial in identifying areas of concern that may not be evident from traffic data alone, ensuring that the community’s needs are addressed in the safety action plan.

The SS4A initiative is part of a national effort to enhance roadway safety and is designed to save lives by making streets safer and more accessible for everyone.

