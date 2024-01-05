The Clay County Outdoor Adventure Park has extended their hours

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Outdoor Adventure Park will now be open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The hours of operation for those specific dates are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The gun range opened in late September with a soft rollout on the hours of operation.

The 200-yard, 30-target-lane gun range was the first to become a reality in the sprawling 158-acre complex near Camp Blanding, at 3829 Sergeant Bradley Crose Road, Middleburg, on County Road 215.

Local law enforcement holds training at the range for a portion of the week, and it’s open to the public for the remainder.

In the upcoming months, the range will be fully open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. To learn more, check out the Clay County Outdoor Adventure Park webpage.

