Clay County seeking community input for Parks and Recreation master plan

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Public Information Office is inviting the community to participate in shaping the future of parks and recreation in the area through the Clay County Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

This plan focuses on outlining future improvements for parks and recreation facilities, programs, and services, aiming to enhance the overall recreational experience for residents.

To gather valuable input from residents, a survey has been launched, and 5,000 households in the county have received paper survey invites via mail. Additionally, all residents can access the survey online HERE.

Residents who received a paper survey in the mail are encouraged to provide their feedback within 10 days. The online survey will remain available until mid-April to ensure ample opportunity for community members to participate.

The survey aims to gauge residents’ preferences regarding the types of improvements they would like to see in parks and recreational facilities. Feedback collected through the survey will play a crucial role in guiding future decisions related to the development and enhancement of parks and recreational opportunities in Clay County.

The Parks and Recreation Master Plan project is being led by GAI, with survey and data analysis being conducted by RRC Associates. Community input gathered through the survey will help prioritize areas for improvement and focus on delivering the programs and recreational amenities desired by the residents of Clay County.

