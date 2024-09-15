Clay County seeks public input on park improvements at Moody Avenue and Doctors Lake Parks Sept. 25

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents are invited to provide feedback on proposed improvements to two local parks: Doctors Lake Park and Moody Avenue Park. Public comment meetings will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Orange Park Library, with discussions on Doctors Lake Park at 6:00 p.m. and Moody Avenue Park at 6:30 p.m.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners plans to apply for grants from the Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) to fund these improvements, with each project estimated at $200,000. Proposed updates to Doctors Lake Park include replacing the 180-foot fishing pier, bulkhead improvements, adding a kayak launch, and paving the parking lot. At Moody Avenue Park, plans include installing ADA-accessible playground equipment, replacing the playground’s rubber surfacing, and enhancing the drainage system.

In addition to the in-person meetings, residents can submit feedback through online surveys available on the Clay County website or by emailing comments to askclay@claycountygov.com from Sept. 12 to Sept. 27.

The Orange Park Library is located at 2054 Plainfield Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073. The county encourages agencies, groups, and members of the public to participate and share their thoughts on the projects.

