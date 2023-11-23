Clay County Sheriff’s Office delivers meals to the less fortunate this holiday season

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Thanksgiving morning, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Community Affairs Deputy Santiago partnered with surrounding agencies and St. Vincent’s to deliver Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate in Keystone Heights.

Orange Park Police Department, Green Cove Springs Police Department, and Ridgeview High School ROTC all worked together to help those in their community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.