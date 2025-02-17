Clay County Sheriff’s Office, FBI hosting smartphone safety class

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are teaming up to host “Be Smart with Your Kid’s Smartphone” on Feb. 27.

It’s an educational event meant to teach adults how to better protect kids from being targeted online by predators and extremists.

Law enforcement will review the latest apps predators are using to target minors. They will also go over predator tactics.

It’s happening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ridgeview High School.

The event is free, but registration is suggested. Click here to register.

