Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting back to school supplies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With August fast approaching, Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting donations for our Back to School Supply Drive.
Items needed:
- Backpacks
- Wired earplugs
- No 2 pencils
- Colored Pencils
- Crayons
- Student scissors
- Pink erasers
- Glue
- Markers
- College & Wide ruled composition books
- College & Wide ruled notebook paper
- College & Wide ruled spiral notebook
- Graph paper
- Highlighters
- Black permanent markers
- Hand sanitizers
- Cleaning wipes
- Tissue boxes
- Blue, black, or red ink pens
- Pencil boxes or pouches
- 2-prong folders with pockets
Drop Off locations will be Clay County Sheriff’s Office Substations:
Headquarters - 901 N. Orange Ave Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Orange Park Center - 212 Blanding Blvd Orange Park, FL 32073
Middleburg center - 3799 Irvin Ct Middleburg, FL 32068
Keystone center - City Hall 555 Lawrence Blvd Keystone Heights, FL 32656
