Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting back to school supplies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With August fast approaching, Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting donations for our Back to School Supply Drive.

Items needed:

Backpacks

Wired earplugs

No 2 pencils

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Student scissors

Pink erasers

Glue

Markers

College & Wide ruled composition books

College & Wide ruled notebook paper

College & Wide ruled spiral notebook

Graph paper

Highlighters

Black permanent markers

Hand sanitizers

Cleaning wipes

Tissue boxes

Blue, black, or red ink pens

Pencil boxes or pouches

2-prong folders with pockets

Drop Off locations will be Clay County Sheriff’s Office Substations:

Headquarters - 901 N. Orange Ave Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Orange Park Center - 212 Blanding Blvd Orange Park, FL 32073

Middleburg center - 3799 Irvin Ct Middleburg, FL 32068

Keystone center - City Hall 555 Lawrence Blvd Keystone Heights, FL 32656

