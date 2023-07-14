Clay County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 16-year-old

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Evan Sherman was reported to have left his home on Brangus Road in Middleburg on Jun. 11 at around 4 p.m.

CCSO says that Evan is 16 years old, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, had brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a sunflower-patterned backpack. No clothing description has been given.

If you have seen Evan or know is whereabouts you are asked to call detective Gump at 904-264-6512 or by email at bgump@claysheriff.com. You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip via the app.

