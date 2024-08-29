Clay County Sheriff’s Office offering teen driving course

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is offering the Teen Driver Challenge course to students for free.

Student drivers will get hands-on experience and learning to help reduce their chances of being involved in a crash.

The sheriff’s office said this is not a supplemental or advanced driving course, but instead a defensive driving program.

Students need to have a permit or valid driver’s license and have a car they can use.

The next course is on Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spots are limited. Email rfreshour@claysheriff.com to register.

