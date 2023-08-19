Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for identity of vehicle burglar last seen June 5

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s help in identifying an individual who is wanted for questioning in reference to several vehicle burglaries in the Oakleaf area.

According to the CCSO, the incident occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. on June 5.

The subject reportedly left the area on foot. Please refer to case number 2023-01427 with any tips that you may have.

If you have any information on this incident or know who the subject may be, please call Detective A. Carlson (904) 829-7100 or reach out by email at acarlson@claysheriff.com. You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

