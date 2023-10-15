Clay County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man suffering from impaired mental capacity

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Mr. Hickock has been found safe.

Original: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help from the community seeking assistance in locating a critical missing person, Cecil Bernard Hickox.

The 43-year-old individual is known to suffer from an impaired mental capacity, seizures, and hallucinations. He was last seen today between 3:00-3:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Blanding Blvd.

Bernard Hickox, who goes by Bernard, is described as having short dark hair and a goatee. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and tan-colored tennis shoes.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about Bernard’s whereabouts to come forward and help in this urgent search. You can contact the non-emergency number at (904)264-6512. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also submit tips via the SaferWatch app.

Please share this information and remain vigilant in the ongoing search efforts.

