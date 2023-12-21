Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect using dating app to rob victims at gunpoint

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Several robberies have occurred in Clay County where a dating app was used to lure victims into a trap.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said on three separate occasions the robbery suspect met male victims on the dating app “Grindr.” In each instance, the suspect used a new profile with the name “Larry.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The suspect would set up a meeting place with the victim in a secluded location,” CCSO said in a statement. “Once the victims arrived, the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded cash from the victims.”

CCSO went on to say that in two of the robberies, the suspect forced the victims to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash. He then had them transfer more money to a Cash App account.

All of the incidents are known to have occurred late night/early morning hours.

The sheriff’s office said if you know the person in the photo, have information about these crimes, or might have been a victim, you are urged to call 904-264-6512. You can also send tips through the SaferWatch App.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It is important to use extreme caution when meeting strangers online, CCSO said. “If you are meeting a stranger, make sure to let someone know your location and meet in a public location when possible.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.