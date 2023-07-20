$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Orange Park in Wednesday night’s drawing, Florida Lottery says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Northeast Florida, the Florida Lottery said.

The winning ticket for the $1.08 billion jackpot was sold in California, but a ticket that matched five of five numbers and not the Powerball was sold at Winn-Dixie, 1339 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, the Lottery said.

Monday’s winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24 and 24 as the Powerball.

Three other tickets also matched five of five numbers and won $1 million. Here are the locations where those tickets were sold:

Publix, 2135 Everglades Lane, The Villages

Smile Food Mart, 7502 U.S. Hwy. 19 North, New Port Richey

Amoco, 9045 20th Street, Vero Beach

One ticket matched five of five numbers and not the Powerball, but added the Powerplay option, which multiplied the prize by 2. The $2 million winning ticket was sold at Publix at 101 N. Blairstone Road in Tallahassee.

The Florida Lottery said 21 tickets sold matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball. Those tickets are worth $50,000.

Four tickets sold also matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball, but added the Powerplay option, which multiplied the prize by 2. Those tickets won $100,000, the Florida Lottery said.

What do you do if you’re a winner?

How do you claim the winning tickets sold in Wednesday’s drawing or any other winning ticket in Florida?

Florida Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

Florida Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. Draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option.

Florida Lottery Scratch-Off and Fast Play game prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date.

