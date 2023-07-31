Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County offering new heart disease diagnosis technology

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County hospital is bringing in a new technology that diagnoses overlooked heart disease.

Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County is the first Ascension hospital in Northeast Florida to use the CoroFlow Cardiovascular System.

With this innovative technology, doctors can quickly diagnose patients and begin treatment plans that improve heart health and reduce the risk of a heart attack.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Dr. Salman Farhat said.

This new procedure is available to patients who experience recurring chest pain, something that an angiogram may not be able to detect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“These patients may not have a blockage in their large arteries, the small vessels and capitularies can have high resistance,” Farhat said.

The technology gives doctors like Farhat a closer look at the heart’s smallest blood vessels.

“That wire can sense how long it takes for the temperature to normalize,” Farhat said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The 10-minute procedure can help diagnose the cause of a patient’s chest pain, and Farhat said it’s a critical first step in giving patients the best treatment plans.

“It’s a very important diagnosis to make because a lot of these patients suffer from recurring symptoms, recurring hospitalizations, very expensive testing,” Farhat said.

“I think in the future this should be part of a routine heart cat exam.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.