Child falls more than 10 feet, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A child fell more than 10 feet on Monday morning, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Action News Jax.

The fall happened in the 3900 block of Eagle Landing Parkway.

County officials said that the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for further evaluation.

This is a developing story. We will update it with the latest information as soon as possible.

