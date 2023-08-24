Clay County

Clay County District Schools accepting applications for teacher, student advisory councils

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Clay County School District logo new (Clay County School District)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Teachers and students in Clay County have a chance to work directly with Superintendent David Broskie.

You can apply to work with the Superintendent’s Advisory Councils.

The deadline to apply is Friday, August 25.

There’s an application for teachers and another for students. Click here to apply.

