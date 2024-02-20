Clay County offering assistance with Community Development Block Grant applications

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County’s Community Services department will hold sessions to assist citizens in applying for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

CDBGs can be used for:

Infrastructure improvements (sidewalk replacements, etc.)

Neighborhood cleanups

Home rehabilitation

Community Services will be at the following Clay County Library on the following days and times to provide CDBG application help:

February 22 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Orange Park Library

February 27 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Middleburg Library

February 29 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Keystone Heights Library

March 5 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Green Cove Springs Library

March 7 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Fleming Island Library

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/ClayCountyCDBG

