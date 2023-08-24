Free after-school classes available at Augusta Savage Mentoring Center in Green Cove Springs

After-school classes are still available at the Augusta Savage Mentoring Center in Green Cove Springs.

Art, dance, and math tutoring are some of the classes that still have openings.

Also open is a pop-up Money Matters for Kids class on Thursday, Sept. 7.

All classes are free, but registration forms must be filled out and returned to Executive Assistant Kimberly Thomas before attending a class.

For more information, click here.

