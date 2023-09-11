‘I need you to stop:’ Goat head-butts Clay County deputy

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County deputy came up against a persistent goat.

Sheriff Michelle Cook posted video of the deputy being repeatedly head-butted by a goat while attempting to walk through a gate.

After initially being shocked at the animal’s behavior, the deputy told the goat, “I need you to stop.”

No word on how the goat ended up there.

