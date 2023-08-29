Idalia: Essential information for Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Idalia heads toward Northeast Florida, Clay County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:

Emergency Management has been tracking this storm closely over the last several days. We’re posting continuous updates on our website alert.claycountygov.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter).

Here’s what you need to know:

Clay County officials held a live-streamed news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday. You can view the news conference on our Emergency Management Facebook page.

Storm effects are projected - as of right now - for late Tuesday evening/early Wednesday morning.

Local effects will be upwards of 4-6 inches of rain, tropical storm winds, and hurricane gusts.

We expect downed trees and powerlines, as well as power outages.

This is expected to be a quick and fast-paced storm.

Emergency Management, Clay County Fire Rescue, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and local municipalities are spending today in full preparations ahead of the storm.

Continue to monitor our social media sites- Facebook, X (Twitter), and Instagram under @ClayCtyEM and our website for storm updates.

Closures

All county government offices will be closed at noon on Tuesday, August 29, until further notice.

The Clerk’s Office will be closed Tuesday, August 29, through Thursday, August 31, including the courthouse. The branch offices will be closed on Tuesday, August 29, and Wednesday, August 30, with Thursday, August 31 closures to be determined.

Check clayclerk.com for updates on rescheduling court dates and appointments. Expect garbage pickup as usual on Tuesday.

Clay County District Schools will be open on Tuesday, August 29th, but all after-school activities for Tuesday will be canceled. Based on current projections and the potential impact on our area, Clay County District Schools will be CLOSED on Wednesday, August 30th. School staff will monitor the storm to determine if schools and district offices can reopen on Thursday, August 31st, and they will keep our community updated via social media platforms and the www.OneClay.net website.

Evacuations

There are no zone evacuations at this time, but residents who live in mobile homes and manufactured homes are strongly encouraged to find other shelter. To find your evacuation zone, please visit the Evacuation and Flood Zones webpage.

Sandbags

Sandbags locations will be open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning as weather permits.

Sandbags are limited to 10 per resident. Bags are first come, first served and have a limited supply. The county will refill the sites as needed. You will have to fill up your own bags.

Shovels are not provided. Residents should bring their own to fill their bags.

We will continue to offer bags until they are gone or if it becomes unsafe for our employees to be in the conditions. The county will refill the sites as needed.

Locations:

Fleming Island- Eagle Harbor Soccer Complex, 4387 Lakeshore Drive

Green Cove Springs- Old fire station, 25 Roderigo Avenue

Keystone Heights- City Hall for bags at 555 South Lawrence Boulevard and Keystone Heights Cemetery for sand on State Road 100

Orange Park- Orange Park Athletic Association fields, 1086 Fromhart Road

Middleburg - Omega Park, 4317 County Road 218

Shelters

Shelters will open on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 3:00 PM

Remember that shelters are the last resort. If you can go to a friend’s house, family’s house, or some other trusted location with known power or a generator, do that. Shelters are not an optimal setting.

Depending on expectations for shelter population, a shelter may be designated as special medical needs, pet-friendly, or remain general.

Service animals are allowed in our shelters if the owners show proof of vaccinations, and the animals are on a leash.

Please keep in mind that the only pets allowed are dogs, cats, rodents (such as hamsters and gerbils), rabbits, and birds. The ADA allows a miniature horse, as long as it provides a service connected to the owner’s disability.

Clay County Emergency Management, with the help of the Florida Department of Health in Clay County, maintains a registry of individuals within the county who have special medical needs. This includes individuals who may require daily skilled nursing care, assistance with daily living, or have life-sustaining or saving medical equipment which requires electricity. We will verify that there is power in the homes of those in our special medical needs shelter and physically inspect that it is safe for the resident to return. After we have verified those conditions, transportation will be provided so they can leave the shelter and return home.

Locations:

Lake Asbury Junior High, special needs shelter, 2851 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove Springs

Keystone Heights High School, general population and pet-friendly shelter, 900 S.W. Orchid Avenue, Keystone Heights

Orange Park High School, general population and pet-friendly shelter, 2300 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park

