Man’s body found in apartment complex retention pond, Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Clay County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found Monday morning in an apartment complex retention pond.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 2200 block of Marsh Hawk Lane at the Lighthouse at Fleming Island apartment complex.

CCSO found the man’s body in the pond and later identified him as 34-year-old Brandon Michaelis of Fleming Island.

His cause of death is still not known, but deputies said no foul play appears to be involved in Michaelis’ death.

CCSO said Wednesday the investigation is continuing.

