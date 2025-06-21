Quigley House to host ‘Resilience in Color’ Gala celebrating survivors of abuse

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Resilience in Color, an Art Gala hosted by Quigley House, will open its doors on August 8th at Azaleana Manor in Orange Park, celebrating survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event will feature local artist and domestic violence survivor Rebecca Craig as the keynote speaker, highlighting her story of resilience.

Guests can enjoy art exhibits, live art installations, fine wine, refreshments, a silent auction, and a raffle, with all proceeds supporting Quigley House’s life-saving services.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Quigley House, Clay County’s only dual-certified domestic violence and sexual assault center, provides free, confidential services such as emergency shelter, legal advocacy, and trauma counseling.

The gala aims to unite the community against domestic violence and sexual assault, showcasing the courage of survivors and community support.

To get involved, Quigley House recommends:

Submit artwork – especially pieces by survivors

Create a live art installation during the event

Sponsor the gala – show your business stands for something powerful

For buying tickets, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]