Railroad crossing closure Tuesday in Green Cove Springs for CSX maintenance

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs Police Department wants to remind residents that the railroad crossing at Center Street will be closed Tuesday.

According to police, CSX informed the department that the railroad crossing will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The crossing will be back open tomorrow.

Drivers should prepare to use an alternate route during this time to avoid disruptions.

