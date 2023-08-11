Tiny Tim, an 8-month-old stray puppy, rescued from Clay County resident’s AC unit

GREEN COVE SPRING, Fla — Animal Control Officers responded to a resident who had been struggling to rescue an 8-month-old stray puppy from their air conditioning unit.

The Clay County Animal Service officers were able to get the little guy free. He had some minor injuries but appears to be in good shape, said Clay County Animal Services in a Facebook post.

The officers who rescued him, Varady and Minix, decided to name the puppy Tiny Tim.

CCAS confirmed that he isn’t microchipped, so Tiny Tim has been brought to the shelter in Green Cove Springs.

He will be on a three-day stray hold in the hopes that his owner will come for him before he will be up for adoption.

