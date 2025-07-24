Two more ‘Popsicles in the Park’ events coming to Clay County before summer ends

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Parks and Recreation is hosting two more ‘Popsicles in the Park’ events before the end of summer.

The next event will take place at Moody Park on July 25th, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a special edition of ‘Art in the Park.’

Another event is scheduled for MST. SGT. John E. Hayes Memorial Park on August 1st, 2025, from 4 PM to 5 p.m.

The upcoming events aim to continue this community engagement by offering activities in local parks.

These events are part of the #letsplayclay initiative, which encourages community building and outdoor play.

To find more events and programs in Clay County, click here.

