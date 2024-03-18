Volunteers needed at Clay County Fair

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Fair is looking for more volunteers for the fair’s main gate.

Volunteers must be age 16 and up, or age 13 and up if accompanied by a parent.

Those who volunteer will also get free admission to the fair.

The fair is happening April 4-14 and these are the three days and shifts that the fair needs the most help:

April 10, 4:30-9:30

April 11, 1:30-5:30

April 13, 3:30-7:30

To sign up for a volunteer shift, click here.

