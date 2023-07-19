‘We get to start fresh:’ New ‘state-of-the-art’ elementary school unveiled in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Coming in at over 1,100 square feet, with 48 classrooms and space for more than 800 new students, Spring Park Elementary School is Clay County’s 43rd and newest school, with plenty to offer.

On Wednesday, school and county officials cut the ribbon on the new school, just in time for the first day of school in a couple of weeks.

“We get to start fresh,” Spring Park Principal Tiffany Outman said with a smile. “It is a fantastic opportunity to really build a community school and have children excited about learning.”

With a “cafeterium” for meals and school performances, brand new technology in every classroom, and shaded playground space, Spring Park hopes to provide a new and exciting first day of school experience for students alike.

“I get to have a new playground to play on,” incoming student Beau Outman said. “Also, I know that some of my friends are going so that also helps.”

One of the additional new features of the school is that each and every time a student walks into a classroom and the door shuts behind them, the door automatically locks, creating a safe learning experience for students and teachers.

“When you’re teaching, the last thing you wanna worry about is safety,” Terriane Dicks, an incoming sixth-grade math teacher at Spring Park, said. “So you know, it is just a sense of peace.”

Now, students and teachers will get to enjoy all the school has to offer just in time for the 2023-2024 calendar school year.

