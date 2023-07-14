Clay County’s Fugitive Friday highlights man wanted for grand theft auto

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Chadwick William Muck. CCSO states that he is wanted for Grand Theft Auto.

He is a white male and his last known address is in the Fleming Island area.

If you know where Chad is, call CCSO at 904-264-6512, or you can remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch Tip.

Identifiable marks and tattoos Muck has are:

Tattoo of a Playboy Bunny, and the name Jamie on his chest

His name, Chad, is Tattooed on his neck

Tribal designs tattooed on his upper Aarm

FUGITIVE FRIDAY:

