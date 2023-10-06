Clay County’s Fugitive Friday wanted for elderly exploitation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help looking for 66-year-old Sonya Hogans.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Hogans is wanted on exploitation of the elderly charges and has a last known address in Hallandale.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If you have any information, contact CCSO at (904) 264-6512. You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.