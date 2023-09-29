Clay County’s Fugitive Friday wanted for trafficking Fentanyl

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Michael VanNess of Orange Park.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

VanNess is wanted for trafficking fentanyl, as well as conspiracy to traffic fentanyl.

If you have any information, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.