Clay residents are invited for a hike to learn about wetland ecosystems

The City of Clay County is hosting a Wetland Nature Hike for those who want to learn about the wetland ecosystem.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

One of the Camp Chowenwaw Park naturalists will be guiding the tour.

Read: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office ‘Haunted Jail’ opens tomorrow

The hike will begin at the picnic are to the left of the Big Cabin at 9:30 a.m.

Read: Clay County is hosting its 7th annual Procurement Conference

It is advised to bring bug spray, bottled water, and closed-toe shoes.

You can register for this free event by filling out the reservation form at https://forms.office.com/g/ZSr2DZbBrz.

The location of this event is at 1517 Ball Road, Green Cove Spring, FL 32043.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: FBI to host ‘Be Smart with your Kids’ Smartphone’ for parents event in November

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.