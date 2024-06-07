To close out the week, St. Johns County releases turtle totals for the year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — So far, 218 sea turtles have visited St. Johns County beaches in 2024.

St. Johns County is keeping tabs on the marine animals and said it will provide updates on the numbers every Friday.

A total of 80 “false crawls” were noted. This is when a sea turtle is counted for crawling onto the beaches without laying eggs. The prototypical “U-turn” track a sea turtle makes is a good indicator of this.

St. Johns County said “false crawls” happen for a number of reasons, some related to manmade disturbances and others known only to the turtle.

So far, no hatchlings have been counted just yet.

