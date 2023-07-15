Closure and detours: U.S. 90 railroad crossing construction in Baldwin starting July 24

BALDWIN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has announced the upcoming closure and detours for the U.S. 90 railroad crossing in the Town of Baldwin. The closure will begin on July 24 as part of FDOT’s ongoing improvements to the crossing.

The anticipated duration of the closure is 25 days, pending favorable weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists traveling through the area should be aware of the following detours:

For eastbound traffic on the west side of the railroad crossing, the designated detour will divert drivers north on U.S. 301. From there, motorists will need to make a left turn onto the U.S. 301 Baldwin Bypass (State Road 201) and continue until reaching U.S. 90 (W. Beaver Street) on the east side of the rail crossing.

For westbound traffic on the east side of the railroad crossing, drivers will be directed to travel north on U.S. 301. They will then turn right onto U.S. 301 and follow the route until reaching U.S. 90 (W. Beaver Street) on the west side of the rail crossing.

During the closure period, FDOT advises motorists to plan their routes accordingly, allow for extra travel time, and exercise caution when approaching detour areas.

