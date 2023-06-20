Co-working comeback: Flexible workspaces finding success in new places

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a tough few years for We-Work. The struggling company almost fell into bankruptcy and recently saw its CEO leave.

WeWork and other flexible workspace companies were hit hard during the pandemic, with lockdowns forcing many to close their doors. Now those businesses are hoping to make a comeback.

And there’s been high demand in some cities including Miami. That’s where Nir Ashkenazi runs his startup, ‘Groomer IO’. And it wasn’t easy getting a spot.

”There was a seven-month waiting period,” said Ashkenazi.

Although he launched in California, Ashkenazi moved to Florida during the pandemic.

”You’re surrounded by really driven, really focused people.”He’s part of a wave of Americans that left northern states and California during the pandemic, many for southern states like Florida.

Demand for flexible co-working spaces has followed. From 2019 to 2021 San Francisco saw occupancy in flexible workspaces drop 24% but in other parts of the country, it boomed, Miami and Indianapolis both saw a 143% increase. Phoenix, Houston and Atlanta also saw a major boom in demand, according to The Instant Group.

WeWork’s Nick Demarinis says Miami is the company’s hottest market right now.

”96% occupancy as well as having basically a waitlist at every location,” he said.

That’s good news for WeWork, which recently restructured to avoid bankruptcy.

The company is shutting down underperforming locations and focusing on regions with high demand.

”These talent trends of where people want to work and businesses follow,” Demarinis said. “There’s just this universal need for flexibility.”

New York-based ‘Bevel PR’, a firm that represents fin-tech and crypto companies, just expanded in Miami and also secured space at WeWork.

Martina Vargas was their first Florida hire.

”They saw the demand for our work in the tech industry down here especially after COVID,” said Vargas.

With many workers favoring remote jobs. The demand for flexible workspaces is expected to keep growing.

