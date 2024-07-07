Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters after vessel capsizes 11 miles offshore from Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a rescue operation Sunday morning, a Coast Guard Station Mayport boat crew saved five people after their 24-foot vessel capsized 11 miles offshore from Mayport.

According to an official statement, the incident began at 10:15 a.m. when the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a 911 relay from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reporting a capsized vessel with five people in the water.

Immediately, watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Mayport boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew to assist in the rescue.

Upon arrival, the boat crew found the five individuals, all wearing lifejackets, on top of the overturned vessel. The crew safely brought all five aboard the response boat.

The rescued individuals were transported to the Mayport Boat Ramp, where they were met by awaiting family members and personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“While on the water, situations can become unpredictable and dangerous in an instant, so it’s crucial to be prepared,” said Commander Nick Barrow, Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator. “Having life jackets for everyone aboard your vessel can help save lives by providing essential buoyancy and increasing visibility in the water. We appreciate the swift emergency communications relay with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office enabling a rapid response to the scene.”

The vessel reportedly remains adrift, with the owner responsible for its salvage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the capsizing is under investigation. On-scene weather conditions were reported to be 10-knot winds with 3 to 4-foot seas.

