Cochlear implant recipient starts 7th grade at Fruit Cove

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On August 10, a young cochlear implant recipient, Beckett Tweet, will start 7th grade at Fruit Cove Middle School.

Beckett was born profoundly deaf, but with early detection through newborn screenings, and his new cochlear implant, he can attend school just like all of his friends.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

His hearing journey also inspired his father, a Fruit Cove Middle School maintenance worker Aaron Tweet, to get a cochlear implant of his own.

Over the summer, Beckett also attended the Nemours Summer Camp for Children with Hearing Loss.

Click here to learn more about Cochlear Americans.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

cochlear implant recipient On August 10, inspirational cochlear implant recipient Beckett Tweet will start 7th grade at Fruit Cove Middle School

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.