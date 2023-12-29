City Rescue Mission open to those who need shelter from the cold weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Rescue Mission (CRM) announced on Thursday that due to the forecasted low temperatures it will increase its overnight capacity as well as extend its hours to those in need of shelter.

“We will not turn anyone away,” Paul Stasi, CRM Executive Director, said. “We want to make sure that those without a home have a warm shelter and a hot meal.”

Beginning on Thur., Dec. 28. guest looking to get out of the cold for the evening can check into City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn at 234 W. State St. in Jacksonville. Doors opened at 2:30 p.m.

CRM said that all guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing. They are encouraging people to stay in for their safety during the cold weather.

City Rescue Mission will keep its overnight services open “as long as the temperature is below 40 degrees.”

