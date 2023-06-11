Collison on County Road 231 ends with fatality, serious injuries

UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol stated that a Sedan was traveling North on C2-231 at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday morning when for unknown reasons, it went off the road onto the East shoulder and overcorrected.

The Sedan then came across the northbound travel lane and collided with another vehicle in the southbound travel lane.

The head on collision sent the Sedan spinning before came to final rest blocking the southbound travel lane. The second vehicle overturned onto the West shoulder and came to final rest in the tree line. The driver of the vehicle who was hit was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Sedan was transported to UF Health Gainesville with incapacitating injuries

