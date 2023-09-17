Columbia County Disaster Recovery Center now open for service

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — The Columbia County Disaster Recovery Center is now open for service to Columbia County residents.

The Disaster Recover Center is located at the former Lake City Reporter Building at 180 East Duval St, Lake City.

The center will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days per week.

The Disaster Recovery Center will act as a centralized hub for services and government entities to work with residents toward full restoration from the effects of Hurricane Idalia.

Housed within the center will be several entities offering a variety of services including but not limited to the following:

Department of Children and Families- Providing Hope Navigators and Crisis Counseling agency for disabilities

FEMA-Answering questions and providing resource connections for residents

Department of Elder Affairs- Providing representation and resources for the elderly

Department of Veteran Affairs- Providing resources connection for veterans

Legal Services of North Florida- Providing a rotation of legal representation and resources

