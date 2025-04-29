Columbia County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to find missing man

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man whose been missing since Monday.

Mariano Lopez-Diaz, who was last seen [Monday] morning at Hillandale Farms, is 5′1′’ and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, brown pants, and brown shoes, a sheriff’s office social media post states.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at (386) 719-2005.

