Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 who disappeared while pursuing suspect found safe

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said its missing K-9 officer named Chaos has “been found and is in good health!” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Chaos disappeared while tracking a suspect in the woods on Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. He got off of his leash while deputies were tracking 29-year-old Justin Dewey Pike.

Deputies searched for Chaos in a remote area between Tyre Road and the entrance to Florida Gateway College between U.S. 90 and S.R.100.

Pike was apprehended Monday night around 11:40 p.m., but deputies were still searching for Chaos.

Sheriff Mark Hunter said a citizen saw Chaos on SE Pounds Hammock Road during the 11 a.m. hour on Tuesday and deputies were able to retrieve him.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.