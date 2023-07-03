‘Large law enforcement presence’ as Columbia deputies search for wanted man

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man in Lake City.

Deputies are searching for David Cooper, who ran away, according to a Public Safety Alert issued by CCSO on Facebook.

The alert said “there is a large law enforcement presence in the area of County Road 245 and County Road 252.”

Sheriff Mark Hunter asks people to avoid the area while deputies search for Cooper.

CCSO said it does not believe that Cooper poses a threat to anyone at this time.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact the Columbia County Combined Dispatch Center at 386-719-2005.

