Columbia Couty man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse materials

COULMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Peter Payor, 66, was arrested by Columbia County detectives for the possession of child sexual abuse materials.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, multiple reports were made by an electronic service provider that an I.P. address in the area was sending and receiving pictures identified as CSAM. Detectives confirmed the pictures showed young children engaged in sexual activity.

Payor was identified and located through an investigation. More CSAM photos were found during a search of his residence.

On Aug. 15, he was arrested.

This arrest is another example of our ongoing commitment to protect children from harm. Protecting our children is vital to our community, and the Detectives who work these cases are dedicated public servants who volunteer for this assignment,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in the release.

