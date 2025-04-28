Come see Action News Jax at the Shrimp Festival in Fernandina Beach this weekend!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join Action News Jax for the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival this Friday-Sunday.

Feast on wild-caught shrimp and shop hundreds of artists’ booths as pirates invade downtown Fernandina Beach.

Festivities begin on Thursday with the Shrimp Fest Parade.

This event will include a variety of activities such as a pageant, a decorated shrimp boat contest, and a shrimp run.

Throughout the weekend, people can enjoy live entertainment, tasty food, and a chance to experience the culture of Fernandina Beach.

For more information, including the weekend’s schedule of events, visit the Shrimp Festival website.

Another Shrimp Festival in the books! Action News Jax is proud to be the exclusive television partner for the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival in Fernandina Beach each year.

