Comedian Leslie Jones to perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones is coming to the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Friday, October 10.

Jones is a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee and has been recognized as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

Since her departure from SNL, Jones has worked on projects like season two of Our Flag Means Death, Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy, and co-hosting the podcast ‘The Fckry’ with comedian Lenny Marcus.

Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday, June 27, at 10 am. They can be purchased online here or in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

The venue says ticket prices will begin at $69.80.

The show will begin at 8 P.M., after doors open one hour before.

